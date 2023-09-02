Vision 2047: How mega-city Bengaluru can leave its traffic snarls behind

Brigade Road, Bengaluru. A system of radial and ring roads, and multi-level car parks will help reduce traffic congestion in the city. (Photo by Amit via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

At one point of time, the area of Bengaluru was 88 square kilometres. It is now 985 sq km and it is proposed to expand the city to 1,100 sq km. There is 11,000 km length of road, which is not enough to meet the transport requirements of a vehicular population of 1.5 crore (including outstation and tourist vehicles). The infamy of Bengaluru’s traffic congestion has become an acute pain point. So, if you ask Bengalureans what they would wish for in 24 years from now, the answer is loud and clear – No traffic jams!

Are there solutions that could work magic? We asked Prof. M.N. Sreehari, an old-time Bengalurean, and a traffic management expert who has been a consultant for governments and smart cities.

What's the problem?

Prof. Sreehari has often expressed concerns about the traffic situation in Bengaluru. In a study that he conducted with his team, he found that about Rs 19,725 crore are lost by road users due to delays, congestion, stoppages at signals, interference of slow-moving vehicles with fast-moving ones, fuel loss, occupants’ time loss, loss of vehicle time when converted into money based on salary and other parameters. “Perhaps this could be the highest in India, as successive governments are not bothered to understand intangible loss,” he said.

Explaining what went wrong in a city which used to have monikers like Pensioners’ Paradise and Garden City, Prof. Sreehari says: “The exponential growth of population and their job potential speed could not match with the infrastructural growth that are existing at present... The gap deficiency has resulted with delays, congestion, higher travel time, and huge economic loss (intangible) in terms of direct and indirect cost.”

Prof. Sreehari adds the city is growing outwardly, circumstantially as well as radially. Another factor is that road length growth has not kept pace with the vehicular growth and area growth. Infrastructure growth has also lagged the exponential growth in population and their job potential speed.

Prof Sreehari adds that most flyovers in Bangalore are not fit for utility due to wrong planning – in a narrow road width, not having slip road on either side or having inadequate width. Improper locations of entry and exit lead to more problems rather than solutions as new traffic-related issues arise. Some flyovers are short crossovers over a junction below to solve the junction problems and signal issues.

Prof Sreehari’s solutions – Looking 25 years ahead

Prof Sreehari recommends the use of artificial intelligence, robotics, and variable message systems which will display information to vehicle users based on road conditions, to manage traffic.

Here are his solutions for "cruising roads" in Bengaluru 2047:

"Roads must be planned, constructed, and put in operations quickly. Bengaluru needs radial roads, ring roads, with specific rings which include ORR, PRR, and STRR (Outer Ring Road, Peripheral Ring Road, and Satellite Town Ring Road, respectively). Likewise, for every 5 km, one circular route should be there, which in turn, is connected by radial roads. Even though STRR was planned long back, due to land acquisition and escalation of construction and maintenance cost, there has been excruciating delay. Hence, planning as well as construction of roads that will strategically match the city’s growth must be given top priority for infrastructure planning.

"Twenty-five years from now, road traffic should be supplemented with metro rail all around as well as linear lines along with one or two circular routes. The existing CRS (Commuter Rail System) should be permitted by the Indian Railways to support the transportation network of Bangalore.

"Flyovers should be designed as mini overpasses, with entry and exit points positioned away from junctions to prevent congestion.

"Roadside parking must be completely stopped as roads are meant for traffic. Footpaths are meant for pedestrians to walk. As a transportation expert who has been practising, preaching, and advising all these years, I have failed to show even one road in Bangalore without any vehicle parking on it. We are not that rich to provide parking on the road on either side since it comes at the cost of creating congestion, delays, and a very huge economic loss to one and all. However, roadside parking cannot be done on pavements as traffic police think. It is nothing but legalizing an illegal thing.

"The best and practical solution (for parking) are:

· Every corporation board should identify three or four locations to construct MLCP (multi-level car parking) on chargeable basis for parking.

· Bengaluru is one of the best places for parks. Without touching even one grass blade, underground 3-4 levels parking can be constructed below using TBM (tunnel boring machine) and this way, the city’s roads can be freed and used for traffic operation.

· Street signals should be coordinated or synchronized so that there are no delays and congestion at junctions.

· The process of getting a driver’s license should become extremely strict and stringent.

· All government vehicle drivers should be periodically trained on stress management, driving habits, time management and how to avoid monotony in driving.

· Traffic police officers, RTOs and other officials should be seen on the roads rather than sitting at their offices. This visibility will make all drivers very cautious and safe.