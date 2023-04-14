Sushi on your mind? Thirsty for sake? Our pick of the best Asian restaurants in Bengaluru

The Khmer Kitchen in Bengaluru is one of the best restaurants in India with a Cambodian slant (Image: Khmer Kitchen)

If you grew up in Bangalore (and not Bengaluru), you will probably have fond memories of Rex Theatre in its original avatar and the Nilgiris Supermarket on Brigade Road. This space has now been reimagined as Forum Rex Walk, a bijou and iconic community space. It’s also home to the city’s newest Asian restaurant – Foo, that first wowed diners in Mumbai. Foo is part of a growing list of fine Asian restaurants that are bringing the best of Asia’s food capitals to Bengaluru.

From scrumptious dim sums at Yautchua to a sushi conveyor belt at Lucky Chan to the stunning interiors at EDO, we take you through a culinary trail of the city’s finest Asian cuisine.

Khmer Kitchen

Travel to Cambodia without leaving this charming heritage home in JP Nagar. This passion project is embellished with painstakingly sourced artefacts from Cambodia. This is after all one of the best restaurants in India with a Cambodian slant; there’s also room for comfort food from Vietnam and China. The menu includes some of Cambodia’s most popular dishes including the Fish Amok and rice noodles (Nom Banh Chok).

Foo

Ban Foo’s Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice with Yellow Curry is one of its biggest draws (Image: Foo, Bengaluru)

One of the city’s newest restaurants, Foo offers a vibrant dining experience within the casual dining confines of Forum Rex Walk. The 5500 sq. ft. restaurant is spread over two levels and multiple spaces with an exhaustive menu. We particularly enjoyed their ceviche and spin on the Machi Carpaccio. The dim sums are a big draw too – do check out their signature edamame dumplings scented with truffle oil. Foo’s Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice with Yellow Curry is likely to keep showing up on your Insta feed.

EDO, ITC Gardenia

EDO offers one of Bengaluru's best sake and Japanese whisky lists (Image: EDO, ITC Gardenia Bengaluru)

This is probably our favourite Japanese restaurant in Bengaluru. EDO aims to mimic the vibe of an Izakaya (a typical Japanese after-hours diner). The interiors envisioned by Super Potato feature three distinct spaces that merge almost seamlessly. Our favourite corner is the sushi counter with a stone waterfall as a pleasing prop. EDO also offers one of the city’s best sake and Japanese whisky lists and is best known for its Kaiseki menus where stunning food presentation is a given.

Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi

Don't miss the Citrus Chocolate crunch with a yuzu and peanut butter twist here (Image: Wabi Sabi, The Oberoi)

Wabi Sabi seeks inspiration from its namesake Japanese philosophy that appreciates the complexity of simplicity. A philosophy that plays out in the interiors – a 23-carat gold leaf wall is our favourite element, the style of service, the menu and even the showstopper crockery. The menu offers a great blend of Asian signatures that include exquisite Sashimi and Sushi platters and delicious dim sums. We’d also recommend their Citrus Chocolate crunch with a yuzu and peanut butter twist.

Lucky Chan

The Lucky Chan is one of the first restaurants in India with a sushi-style conveyor belt (Image: The Lucky Chan)

There’s a good reason why the bar-stool seats at Lucky Chan’s outlets fill up first. It’s one of the first restaurants in India with a sushi-style conveyor belt. We’re partial to their Indira Nagar outlets with its charming al-fresco area, especially on a typical Bengaluru evening when there’s a perceptible nip in the air. The dim sums are a house favourite but regulars also swear by their Japanese plates.

Far and East, Four Seasons Bengaluru

The interiors of the Far and East at Four Seasons Bengaluru are full of conversation starters (Image: Far and East, Four Seasons Bengaluru)

This Asian brasserie is one of the city’s most elegant dinner venues with sweeping views from its 21st floor location. Black monkeys with leaves and branches, bright green leaf patterned upholstery, bold tangerine coloured plush sofas and a play of black and gold – the interiors are full of conversation starters. The restaurant offers Thai, Chinese and Japanese signatures and was set up by the same duo of Chefs who set up San: Qi at the Four Seasons Mumbai.

Yautchua

Don't miss the prawn har gau and the popular Hong Kong-style rolled rice noodles at Yauatcha (Image: Yauatcha)

If we had to pick one spot for dim sums in Bengaluru it will be Yautchua at 1MG, in the heart of the city’s CBD. This global chain is positioned as an all-day Chinese dim-sum tea house in line with this global chain’s identity. Do check out their fail-proof prawn har gau and their popular Hong Kong-style rolled rice noodles.

Phobidden Fruit, Vietnamese Kitchen

The Phobidden Fruit Vietnamese Kitchen restaurant takes its name from Pho (pronounced fuh) Vietnam’s best-known broth (Image: Phobidden Fruit, Vietnamese Kitchen)

It’s been a while since this restaurant first opened its doors; it still remains our favourite Vietnamese restaurant in town. Located in one of Bengaluru’s busiest F&B hotspots – 12th Main Road in Indira Nagar, this charming stand-alone restaurant makes a great weekend lunch pit-stop. The restaurant takes its name from Pho (pronounced fuh) Vietnam’s best-known broth, it’s one of the bestsellers on the menu aside from their rice rolls (banh cuon).