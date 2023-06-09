Pride Month: Why is Pride celebrated in June & which events to go to in your city

Pride Month which is celebrated in June is an entire month dedicated to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices as well as celebrating their accomplishments. It commemorates years of struggle for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit of equal justice under the law for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Colourful parades, rallies, seminars, music festivals, workshops and concerts are among the principal components of Pride Month.

But why is Pride Month celebrated in June? It goes back to the morning of June 28, June 1969 when the police raided Stonewall Inn a popular gathering place for young members of the LGBTQ+ community in New York City’s Greenwich Village. They arrested employees for selling liquor without a license and roughed up many of the patrons. A year later the first Pride marches took place in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Pride symbol the rainbow-coloured flag was designed by artist Gilbert Baker and unveiled on June 25, 1978, during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade. The flag's design was particularly picked by Baker as a representation of hope, with each colour on the flag having a distinct significance. Red signifies life in the six-color flag, while orange and yellow stand for healing and brightness, respectively. Green symbolises nature, blue denotes peace, and purple represents soul.

On July 2, 1999, India held its first Pride Parade in Kolkata which was also the first-ever Pride march in South Asia. Post this event, Pride marches have been conducted in over 21 cities in India.

Here’s a list of some of the Pride events this month in India:

MUMBAI

Tinder and Gaysi Queer Made Weekend

Fashion, art, merch, home decor - if you can think it, you can probably find it at Queer Made Weekend. Mingle, peruse and shop from queer entrepreneurs and small business owners at this event. Expect to be entertained by a stellar line up of artists such as Rani Ko-HE-Nur aka Sushant Divgikar, Strum Away Collective, Suggahunny, Smruti Jalpur and others. Get tattooed or your face painted or simply chill with great food and drinks all by queer people.

When: June 10-11Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

be-loved – an evening of theatre and music

be-loved by Gaysi Family and Tamaasha Theatre, in Mumbai.

Gaysi Family’s newest theatre production, in collaboration with Tamaasha Theatre, is a kaleidoscopic exploration of queer love and companionship. The piece draws from powerful writings from desi queer history and literature and is a rich tapestry of songs, satire, musical storytelling and more.

When: June 24

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai.Show timings: 5.30 pm & 8 pm (2 shows)

Free entry, limited seating.

Desi Pride Weekender

This 3-day event in Bandra will have drag performances, art, makeup, theatre workshop, pole workshops, erotica storytelling, pop-up stalls and some partying.

When: June 16-18

Where: 331, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road Pali Hill, Bandra West, MumbaiTicket price: Rs 499 onwards

National Pride of India Parade

National Pride of India Parade in Mumbai

In addition to celebrating LGBTQ love and joy, Pride Parades serve as a platform to address important issues faced by the community. National Pride of India Parade will be held in Mumbai, first and then move to other cities. The walk in Mumbai will commence from Azad Maidan at 3 pm and end at Oval Maidan by 5:30 pm after which is the Pride Celebration - The Official National Pride Party. It’s time to don your hottest look and have a ball.

When: June 24Where: Azad Maidan at 3 pm

14th KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

Canadian feature film 'When Time Got Louder' at the 14th Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

The ongoing KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival has been screening 127 films from 45 countries at Liberty Cinema and Alliance Française de Bombay. This will be followed by an online festival. Among the movies to watch out for include the Canadian feature film When Time Got Louder, directed by Connie Cocchia, who identifies as an LGBTQ+ director, producer, and writer. The festival also has panel discussions, performances by the queer community, workshops, interactive sessions and a film pitching session for LGBTQ+ filmmakers to make their next short film.

When: June 7-11Where: Liberty Cinema and Alliance Française de Bombay.

The LGBT Pride Summit

This summit will see some of the top professionals across industries discussing important issues such as diversity and inclusivity. This event will focus on the key areas like acceptance of diversity, diversity policies for workplace and why education is an important tool for driving change and many more topics revolving around diversity and inclusion.

When: June 21, 9am-6pm

Where: ITC Maratha, AndheriRegistration fee: Rs 15,000

Legends And Divas - Pride Edition

This two hour theatrical presentation is India’s only musical in support of the LGBTQAI++ community. Get ready to groove and move as the hosts takes you down memory lane with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, Adele along with scintillating drag acts and more. The roles of the divas and legends will be played by Sarosh Nanavaty, Vishaal Asrani, Delraaz Bunshah and Sparsh Korde. Expect dazzling performances, fancy lighting and sound effects, LED backdrops and stunning costumes.

When: June 11, 6.30 pmWhere: Royal Opera House Theatre

DELHI

Queer Made Weekend

Like Mumbai, Delhi too will witness Tinder India and Gaysi Family’s Queer Made Weekend. Shop from over 30 LGBTQIA+ owned businesses from diverse categories such as fashion, art, merch, home décor and tune in to artists like Sushant Divgikar, Madboy/Mink, Nidhi Wagle and many more from the community.

When: June 17-18, 5 pm onwards.Where: DLF Promenade, Delhi.

BENGALURU

Satrangi Mela (Pride Edition)

Satrangi Mela at Indiranagar SOCIAL, Bengaluru.

This queer festival by hospitality chain Social will have vibrant flea markets set up by fellow LGBTQIA+ folks and some jaw-dropping performances by super talented individuals. Look out for art workshops and a drag show.

When: June 18, 12pm onwardsWhere: Indiranagar SOCIAL, Bengaluru

Rainbow Tales

Get ready for theatre, poetry reading, stand-up and a drag show at this colourful event by Interweave Consulting. Dancing Queens, India`s first transgender dance troupe will be presenting a mix of folk dance, Bollywood tribute and dance drama, highlighting the life of the transgender community in India. There will be poems curated by Rohini Venkatesh Malur and also a drag act by Alex Mathewn one of India’s most popular drag artists.

When: June 14, 5 pm

Where: Bangalore International Centre.Ticket price: Rs 499

CHENNAI

Chennai Rainbow Pride

It was in 2009, that local groups and collectives working in the areas of sexuality, gender identity, human rights and health/HIV came together under the banner of Chennai Rainbow Coalition, and organised a series of events in the city culminating in the first march on the last Sunday of the month. This year's Pride march will be preceded by a number of activities like panel discussions, movie screenings, cultural performances and awareness campaigns. The venue is yet to be decided.

When: June 25

GOA

D.N.A Definitions Not Applicable – A community affair by W Goa

Rockpool at W Goa

Shop, sip and shake a leg at this ocean front hotel which is celebrating Pride month with a lively and joyous event. There will be a pop up market of clothing and accessories from Blacksheep, handmade décor from Wildthings, art from Aadhi Darshan, wellness & skincare products by Transmutation Soap Studio – all from the queer community. A special drag performance by artist Jiya Labejia will be the highlight of the evening.

When: June 10, 4 pm onwards

Where: Rockpool, W GoaFor Reservation, call: +91 7830777765