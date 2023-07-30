LOTR turns 69: Book nerds reveal which character is closest to their personality

Which Lord of the Rings character do you identify with most? (Photo by Vincent Ma Janssen via Pexels)

JRR Tolkien is not just another author – the creator of the Lord of The Rings (LOTR) trilogy, also known as ‘the Grandfather of Fantasy’, has an unrivalled fan base that cuts across generations. The Fellowship of the Ring, the first instalment in the three-volume edition debuted on July 29, 1954 - it completed its 69th year on July 29, 2023.

The first part revolves around the young hobbit Frodo Baggins, who finds himself making an arduous journey across Middle-earth to the Cracks of Doom to destroy the Ruling Ring of Power. This imaginative piece of work led to other heroic tales in The Two Towers and The Return of The King.

LOTR has several characters with an interesting arc – from the ringbearer Frodo to the wizard Gandalf, warrior and healer Aragon to the evil Sauron, and their personality traits resonate with most of us!

We got in touch with a few self-proclaimed book nerds across professions who eat, breathe and sleep LOTR to know which character they feel is closest to their personality, invoking their fandom to the hilt.

Neha Bawa, digital marketer

As a literature major and a lover of the fantasy genre, I have ALWAYS enjoyed Lord of the Rings. The character I most identify with is Eowyn. I love that Tolkien made the effort to write a female character who was fierce, unabashedly brave and ambitious, protected her freedom, and found the room in her heart to love freely. She showed up for herself without being self-sacrificial in any way.

Too few literary characters have been that iconic and I feel like she should really stand out as an archetype.

Jerome Jagganathan, sales professional

I most resonate with Sam Gamgee. He’s easygoing, cooks, isn’t too ambitious but is willing to take risks.

Radhika Khandelwal, executive chef and owner

A character in LOTR who shares some similarities with my personality type is Gandalf the Grey. When I reflect on my role as an executive chef and owner, overseeing a team of young professionals, I can draw a parallel to Gandalf's leadership qualities.

Having a clear vision and providing guidance is important both in the kitchen and in Middle-earth. As a chef, I strive to create a specific culinary experience and set a direction for my team. Similarly, Gandalf possesses a strong sense of purpose and guides the Fellowship towards their mission despite the challenges they encounter.

As an entrepreneur, I make decisions that impact my business, kitchen, and guests' dining experience. Similarly, Gandalf is known for his ability to make tough decisions, considering the consequences and the greater good. We both demonstrate the ability to make choices that benefit our respective teams or missions.

Both of us exhibit vision, wisdom, mentorship, effective decision-making, and the ability to inspire others towards a common goal!

Trinaa Prasad, former journalist

That's a tough one. I want to say Aragorn, but let's be honest, my resemblance to him is limited to brooding in crowded places. I'm going to go with Samwise Gamgee. He got stuck with an impossible task, which he completed through sheer stubbornness, all the while thinking about going back home. I deeply relate to anyone who would like nothing better than a quiet life with a healthy side of potatoes and stews.

Nandini Swaminathan, entrepreneur

For me, Galadriel stood out in the books. Her strength of character in being able to resist the temptation of the Ring reminded me of my own personal journey through life and career that was fraught with struggles and temptations.

Frodo's sense of adventure reminded me of my own passion for exploration, and my ability to stay focused on my journey through life and work, in the face of challenges.

Nitin Goel, entrepreneur

The character I identify with the most is Bilbo Baggins – a friendly, curious soul interested in books, food, drink, music and adventure. He loves the comfort and privileges of his Hobbit home but is not averse to an adventure or two. After all, ‘not all those who wander are lost.’

Ishita Y Aggarwal, marketing communications professional

The LOTR character closest to my personality is perhaps Samwise Gamgee (Sam).

He is known for being loyal, helpful, and protective, which aligns with my own (perceived) traits. He is a steadfast friend and companion, always willing to support and guide others. Sam has a problem-solving nature and a strong sense of responsibility. His weaknesses include occasional self-doubt and underestimating his own abilities, similar to my own nature.

Although Sam starts off as Frodo's loyal companion and supporter, he gradually develops into a leader in his own right. He takes charge in Frodo's absence, makes crucial decisions, and guides the remaining members of the Fellowship. I have seen myself learn under great leaders and when the time comes, take charge and deliver my duties to the best of my abilities.

Sam values both solitude and companionship. He finds solace in nature and spends time reflecting on his own, but he also cherishes the company of his friends and companions, providing unwavering support and friendship. I too value the balance between companionship and me-time.