Hello! This is... | Spirituality in times of a global pandemic

At a time when most people are feeling anxious and disturbed by the Covid-19 outbreak around the world, can spiritual consciousness help attain peace of mind?

How does an urban monk who takes over 200 flights every year deal with a lockdown?

Can enterprises have a spiritual quotient that can help them face the VUCA world better?

How will Covid-19 change people and businesses in the long run?

International Life Coach Gaur Gopal Das answers these questions and even plays a rapid fire question round with Network18's Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive conversation.

