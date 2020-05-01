Hello! This is... | Spirituality in times of a global pandemic

International Life Coach Gaur Gopal Das answers questions related to spirituality during these turbulent times.
At a time when most people are feeling anxious and disturbed by the Covid-19 outbreak around the world, can spiritual consciousness help attain peace of mind?
How does an urban monk who takes over 200 flights every year deal with a lockdown?
Can enterprises have a spiritual quotient that can help them face the VUCA world better?
How will Covid-19 change people and businesses in the long run?
International Life Coach Gaur Gopal Das answers these questions and even plays a rapid fire question round with Network18's Mridu Bhandari in this exclusive conversation.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here
