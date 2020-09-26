172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|lifestyle-trends|ab-inbev-ihcl-open-first-brewpub-7rivers-at-taj-bengaluru-5887221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ab InBev, IHCL open first brewpub, 7Rivers, at Taj Bengaluru

7Rivers Brewpub is will also launch tours for guests to experience the brewing process.

Moneycontrol News

Anheuser Busch Inbev (Ab InBev) and Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) opened their first microbrewery, 7Rivers Brewing Co, at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, on September 25.

The microbrewery opens almost a year after Tata-owned IHCL announced the deal, on October 4, 2019, to open 15 microbreweries over the next five years.

"The brewpub, spread across 2700 sqft, will offer beer inspired by the quintessential flavours of the region, as well as those made from the finest locally sourced ingredients and crafted by experienced international and Indian brewmasters," IHCL said.

Kartikeya Sharma, President- South Asia, AB InBev, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our first 7Rivers microbrewery through our exclusive partnership with IHCL, in the beer capital of India. We are constantly exploring avenues to offer the best beer experience to delight our consumers, as we see a growing trend towards artisanal beers in the country."

Among the world's top brewers, AB InBev sells beers including Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Hoegaarden.

The 7Rivers Brewpub will also launch tours for guests to experience the brewing process and the craft that goes into making a glass of beer.

"7Rivers Brewpub at Taj MG Road is an innovative offering, which we believe will add an interactive dynamic to the city’s vibrant social and entertainment culture," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.

The next brewpub will open up at a Taj property in Goa followed by one in Mumbai.

"So Goa is next, so is Bombay, on the cards. Looking at this initial feedback that we received, we could very well be on course for those 15 of our brewpubs in the next five years" Prabhat Verma, Executive Vice President, operations, South India, International & Ancillary Businesses, IHCL told Mint.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 09:32 am

tags #7Rivers Brewing Co #IHCL #India #Tata Group

