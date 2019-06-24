LG Stylo 5 could launch on July 15 with stylus pen support

LG has been reportedly working on a new smartphone called Stylo 5. The smartphone was recently spotted on Global Certification forum a few weeks ago. In the latest news, press renders of the Stylo 5 has leaked, revealing the smartphone with thick bezels at the front.

The Stylo 5 is rumoured to launch on July 15. Official press renders have leaked giving an idea of what the device offers, reported AndroidHeadlines.

According to the report, the Stylo 5 would be available in Aurora Black and Metallic Lavender colour options. The Stylo 5 looks more-or-less like its predecessor Stylo 4 that was launched last year in June. It would have a traditional design with thick bezels at the head and chin.

The volume buttons are placed on the left, whereas the power button is on the right. At the rear, there is a single camera with an LED flash integrated into a single vertical unit. Below the camera is a fingerprint scanner with the LG branding at the bottom.

There are no details available as yet on the internals of the smartphone. However, the report suggests that LG Stylo 5 would get stylus pen support. The leaked image suggests that LG would provide support for the stylus pen that can be seen in the wallpaper of the device. The report also states that the Stylo 5 would have minor improvements like an upgraded processor and Android software.