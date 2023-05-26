Jet Airways Case: NCLAT gives Jalan Kalrock Consortium more time to pay dues to SBI

Jet Airways

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 26 granted Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which emerged as a successful bidder to take over Jet Airways, more time to make payments to the State Bank of India.

The NCLAT granted an additional 97 days to the consortium to pay SBI, one of the lenders of the beleaguered airlines, by exempting time between November 16, 2022, the date from which the ownership process was to begin, to March 3, 2023.

On May 22, the tribunal reserved its decision on a plea by the consortium, which emerged as a successful bidder in the Jet Airways insolvency resolution process, seeking directions to stop SBI to invoke its performance bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore.

Even though the NCLAT's daily order sheet indicated that the order would be passed on May 30, the appellate tribunal chose to pronounce the order five days in advance.

On January 13, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the transfer of the beleaguered airline to the consortium led by London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

It also asked the consortium to make payments by May 15, 150 days from the initiation of the ownership proceedings, but the NCLAT exemption gives it more time.

The consortium was to make the first tranche of the payment to Jet's lenders before May 15 but it didn't and feared that the SBI would invoke the performance bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore in lieu of Rs 175 crore worth of dues.

The airline's ownership can't be transferred to the consortium if the payment is not made. The air operator's certificate of Jet Airways expired on May 19.

Lenders of the airline had approached the NCLAT as they opposed the ownership transfer to the consortium. They alleged that the consortium had not fulfilled its obligations.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 over growing losses and a debt of about Rs 8,000 crore. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

(This is a developing story, please come back for updates)