    Can persons with political affiliation become judges in India?

    Since the collegium is responsible for appointment of judges across the country, much deliberation and research goes in before recommending a name for judgeship.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 07, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India

    The Supreme Court of India

    On February 7, the Supreme Court dismissed a case which asked it to reconsider a recommendation by the collegium to appoint Victoria Gowri as a judge of Madras High Court.

    It was alleged that Gowri had made some hate speeches against minority communities in the past and was affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the case was being heard by the Supreme Court, the Centre had already notified her appointment, and Gowri was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

    Lawyers appearing against Gowri’s judgeship however, made it clear that they were not against her being affiliated to a political party, but wanted to question her eligibility to hold a Constitutional post owing to her ‘hate speech’. The lawyer said, “It runs completely antithetical to the basic tenets of the Constitution, and rendered herself incapable of taking the oath by her own public utterances.”

    On the aspect of political affiliations, lawyers said that they were not contesting it, and said that many judges were elevated despite their political background. “It brings a new and welcome element into discourse.”