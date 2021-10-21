MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Absconder or proclaimed offender is not entitled to anticipatory bail: SC

The apex court was hearing an appeal challenging an order of the high court which granted anticipatory bail to an accused ignoring that the proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of CrPC had been initiated by the lower court.

PTI
October 21, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST

An accused who has been declared an absconder or proclaimed offender is not entitled to anticipatory bail, the Supreme Court said Thursday while setting aside an order of Patna High Court in a cheating case.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said the High court has committed an error in granting anticipatory bail to the accused ignoring the proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Under section 82 of CrPC, a court can publish a proclamation requiring the accused to appear if the warrant issued against him cannot be executed.

According to section 83 of CrPC, after issuing such a proclamation, the court may also order attachment of the proclaimed offender's properties.

"It is observed and held by this court that if anyone is declared as an absconder/proclaimed offender in terms of section 82 of CrPC, he is not entitled to relief of anticipatory bail," the bench said.

Close

Related stories

The apex court said that even the observations made by the High Court while granting the anticipatory bail to the accused that the nature of accusation is arising out of a business transaction and therefore the accused is entitled to the anticipatory bail are concerned, the same cannot be accepted.

"Even in the case of a business transaction also there may be offences under the IPC more particularly sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 and 470 ( Forged document or electronic record). What is required to be considered is the nature of the allegation and the accusation and not that the nature of accusation is arising out of a business transaction," the bench said.

The top court said it is to be noted that the accused has been chargesheeted for the offences punishable under sections 406 and 420, etc. and a charge sheet has been filed in the court of Magistrate Court.

The apex court was hearing an appeal challenging an order of the high court which granted anticipatory bail to an accused ignoring that the proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of CrPC had been initiated by the lower court.

The trial court had dismissed the anticipatory bail on the ground that as the accused is absconding and even the proceedings under section 82/83 CrPC have been issued, the accused is not entitled to the anticipatory bail.
PTI
Tags: #anticipatory bail #Cheating case #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Patna High Court #Supreme Court
first published: Oct 21, 2021 08:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.