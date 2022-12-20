Kylian Mbappe birthday: 10 fun facts about the 24-year-old football star

Kylian Mbappe is just the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

France football star Kylian Mbappe marks his 24th birthday on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after he created history by becoming just the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. His bid to become the youngest two-time winner since Pele in 1962 ended in heartbreak in Qatar after Argentina defeated France. Mbappe finished as the tournament's Golden Boot winner with eight goals.