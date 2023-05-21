Student wears Indian flag at his graduation in the US, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw reacts

Students from India going to the United States for higher studies has become a common sight for several years and recently, an Indian student was seen wearing the national flag along with the robe during his graduation at New York.
The student, who was later identified as the son of Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi, was seen wearing a gown and cap with the Indian flag displayed on the stole. Sohi shared photos from his son's graduation ceremony at a college in New York.
"My Son Flaunting the National Flag with Pride during his Graduation Ceremony," Sohi wrote on Twitter.
"Congrats sir," journalist Barkha Dutt wrote.
"Congratulations. Wishing the young lad a bright and happy future . Jai Hind," another user wrote.
"Great pride you have passed on to the next generation, another user wrote.
However, even as the internet showered praise on the student, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw posted on Twitter, revealing her nephew too wore the Indian flag at his graduation ceremony and all students were proud to wear the flag.
