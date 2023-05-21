English
    Student wears Indian flag at his graduation in the US, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw reacts

    The student, who was later identified as the son of Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi, was seen wearing a gown and cap with the Indian flag displayed on the stole.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi's post generated several congratulatory responses. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Hardisohi).

    Students from India going to the United States for higher studies has become a common sight for several years and recently, an Indian student was seen wearing the national flag along with the robe during his graduation at New York.

    The student, who was later identified as the son of Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi, was seen wearing a gown and cap with the Indian flag displayed on the stole. Sohi shared photos from his son's graduation ceremony at a college in New York.


    "My Son Flaunting the National Flag with Pride during his Graduation Ceremony," Sohi wrote on Twitter.


    Sohi's post generated several congratulatory responses on the social media platform.

    "Congrats sir," journalist Barkha Dutt wrote.

    "Congratulations. Wishing the young lad a bright and happy future . Jai Hind," another user wrote.

    "Great pride you have passed on to the next generation, another user wrote.


    However, even as the internet showered praise on the student, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw posted on Twitter, revealing her nephew too wore the Indian flag at his graduation ceremony and all students were proud to wear the flag.

    Also read: Among global students, Indians get highest number of US visas in 2022

