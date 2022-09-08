English
    Among global students, Indians get highest number of US visas in 2022

    Indians have so far received 82,000 US visas this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    The Harvard University campus. (Representational image)

    The Harvard University campus. (Representational image)


    Indians students were granted the highest number of US visas in 2022, the American embassy in India said on September 8.

    Student visas given Indians this year totalled 82,000 -- a number higher than any other country in the world. Last year, this number stood at 62,000.

    "We celebrate the important contributions Indian students make to both our countries as they build lifelong connections with their American peers," Patricia A. Lacina, the Chargé D'Affaires of the US Embassy in India,  said in a video message on Twitter.

     

    She added that the US remained the most sought-after country for higher education.

    Don Heflin said, the US Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, commented that international student mobility was integral to his country's diplomacy.

    "And nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India," he added.

    In 2022, the US Embassy had opened 1 lakh appointments for Indian students.

    The embassy said that along with its consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, it prioritised student visa applications from May to August to ensure qualified candidates reached their campuses on time.

    “We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic," Lacina said.

    US, home to Ivy league institutions, remains the top choice for the best-quality higher education. Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia are also popular choices among students.
