Kerala bought alcohol worth Rs 759 crore during Onam. That's more than Chandrayaan-3 cost

Among those sold the most, Kerala's own popular rum brand Jawan turned out to be people’s favourite with about 70,000 cases of it being sold between August 21 and 30. (Representational image)

Kerala witnessed Rs 759 crore in alcohol sales during Onam festivities last weekend. The amount is, interestingly, more than the cost of Chandrayaan-3 mission which stood at Rs 600 crore, India Today reported.

The Kerala state beverages corporation (Bevco) experienced record-high sales within 10 days even with liquor shops being closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Onam. There was an 8.5 percent increase in the sale of alcohol in the state as compared to last year, the publication reported. On the eve of Onam or Uthradam, Kerala witnessed the highest ever sale with Bevco earning Rs 116 crore only through the sale of alcohol.

According to a News Minute report, in 2022 total liquor sales had touched Rs 624 crore in the week leading up to the first day of Onam. During the same period in 2021, Kerala had recorded alcohol sales worth Rs 529 crore.

Among those sold the most, Kerala's own popular rum brand Jawan turned out to be people’s favourite with about 70,000 cases of it being sold between August 21 and 30. The comparatively low-priced rum had become the most sought-after brand in the state, especially among the financially weak sections.

Meanwhile, the highest sales were recorded at one of the most popular outlets in Tirur, Malappuram, and Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district witnessed the second highest sales.

On Uthradam (Monday), the Irinjalakuda outlet sold alcohol worth Rs 1.06 crore and topped the sales across the state. This mega sale of alcohol provided some much-needed relief for the state government amid an ongoing financial crisis.

The state government, expecting high liquor sales during the festivities, had directed the staff to be cooperative and to ensure that the option of online payment was available for the customers. The government had also requested the staff to avoid any leave during the peak season.

Read more: Onam Sadhya: A gastronomic journey through Kerala's traditional feast. It has 26 items