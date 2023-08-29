Onam Sadhya: A gastronomic journey through Kerala's traditional feast. It has 26 items

A sumptuous array of 26 dishes grace the Onam Sadhya, a traditional feast. (File)

As the vibrant festival of Onam unfurls in the state of Kerala, a culinary symphony of flavours and traditions takes centre stage. This annual harvest festival is a celebration of abundance, unity, and cultural heritage, and nowhere is this more evident than in the sumptuous array of 26 items that grace the Onam Sadhya, a traditional feast.

Alongside the delectable dishes, the meal customs associated with Onam add a unique touch of togetherness and reverence to the festivities.

The heart of Onam's culinary magic lies in the Onam Sadhya, a lavish feast that presents an astonishing line-up of 26 dishes, each meticulously prepared to create a symphony of flavours. From the fragrant rice to an array of curries, chutneys, and pickles, the Sadhya showcases Kerala's rich culinary heritage.

Among the stars of the Onam Sadhya are dishes like 'Avial,' a medley of vegetables in a creamy coconut base, and 'Sambar,' a tangy lentil stew that accompanies rice. 'Olan,' a mild stew with ash gourd and coconut milk, adds a delicate touch to the ensemble. Crispy 'Pappadam' and aromatic 'Rasam' are palate-pleasing delights that bring depth and contrast to the feast.

No meal is complete without dessert, and Onam's offerings include a captivating range of 'Payasams' or sweet porridge-like dishes. 'Palada Payasam,' made with rice and milk, boasts a silky texture, while 'Ada Pradhaman' features rice flakes cooked in jaggery and coconut milk.

Beyond the tantalizing dishes, Onam's meal customs add an extra layer of significance to the festivities. The Sadhya is traditionally served on a banana leaf, a symbol of prosperity and abundance. Each dish finds its place on the leaf, each placement carrying a specific cultural meaning.

One of the most heartwarming customs is the 'Onam Kani,' an early morning ritual where an assortment of symbolic items, including fruits, vegetables, flowers, and grains, are beautifully arranged. This ritual, viewed as an offering to God, signifies hope, prosperity, and the cycle of nature.

The sight of the 'Kani' on the first day of Onam is believed to bring good fortune throughout the year.

Here is a list of the 26 dishes typically served during the Onam Sadhya:

1. Sambar: A tangy lentil stew with vegetables.

2. Parippu Curry: A flavourful lentil curry.

3. Ghee: Clarified butter

4. Pappadam: Crispy lentil wafers.

5. Avial: A mix of vegetables in a coconut and yogurt base.

6. Thorans: Stir-fried vegetables with coconut and spices.

7. Kalan: A yogurt-based curry with vegetables and coconut.

8. Olan: A mild curry with ash gourd and coconut milk.

9. Erissery: A dish made with pumpkin, beans, and spices.

10. Pulissery: A tangy yogurt-based curry with vegetables.

11. Inji Curry: A ginger chutney.

12. Rasam: A spicy, tangy soup made with tamarind.

13. Moru Curry: A buttermilk curry with spices.

14. Pachadi: A sweet and sour yogurt-based dish with vegetables or fruits.

15. Kootu Curry: A mix of vegetables with roasted coconut and spices.

16. Bananas

17. Payasams: Various sweet dishes made with milk, jaggery, and rice.

- Palada Payasam: Made with rice and milk.

- Ada Pradhaman: Made with rice flakes, jaggery, and coconut milk.

- Semiya Payasam: Made with vermicelli, milk, and sugar.

18. Pazham: A whole banana.

19. Pulinkari: A tamarind-based curry.

20. Thoran: A dry vegetable dish with coconut.

21. Kichadi: A mildly spiced yogurt-based dish.

22. Upperi: Sweet plantain chips.

23. Sharkara Upperi: Jaggery-coated banana chips.

24. Pickles

25. Madhura Curry: Sweet curries like pineapple pachadi or ripe mango pachadi.26. Puli: Tamarind.