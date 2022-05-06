English
    Jail time for passenger who had to be duct-taped after groping flight crew

    Maxwell Berry, 23, went viral last year after he groped two crew members on his Frontier Airlines flight, assaulted a third.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
    A Frontier Airlines passenger was handed jail time for groping and assaulting crew. (Image: flyfrontier/Facebook)

    A Frontier Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat for groping airline crew has now been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

    Maxwell Berry, 23, went viral last year after he groped two crew members on his Frontier Airlines flight, assaulted a third, screamed that his parents had $2 million and eventually had to be restrained with duct tape, ABC News reports.

    Berry pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and was sentenced in a Miami court on Tuesday.

    During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami in August last year, Berry reportedly touched a female flight attendant inappropriately while ordering a drink.

    He spilled the drink on his shirt, went to the bathroom to change and came out shirtless. Another flight attendant tried to help him get a new shirt from his bag. After this, Berry walked around the plane and groped two flight attendants.

    A male flight attendant was called to watch over him, but Berry punched him in the face. He was then duct-taped to his seat by crew and other passengers. A video of the incident went viral, raking in more than 13 million views online.

    "Max Berry is a good man who committed a bad act, that was not planned, it was committed in an unsophisticated manner, and it is an aberration," Berry’s lawyers told the court, according to documents accessed by CBS News.

    Berry reportedly apologised in court and took full responsibility for his actions.

    In addition to his 60-day sentence, he received a $2,500 fine and was and ordered to pay more than $1,500 in restitution.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #assault #Frontier Airlines #Miami
    first published: May 6, 2022 08:44 pm
