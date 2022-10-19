English
    No space for integrity violation at Wipro, says Rishad Premji

    Rishad Premji said Wipro was against any kind of integrity violation or harassment and even he could lose his job for violating any of the two

    Haripriya Suresh
    October 19, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
    Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

    There is no space for integrity violation at Wipro, chairman Rishad Premji said at a session on leadership lessons for startups at NASSCOM’s Product Conclave on October 19.

    This is the second time in a month that Premji has emphasised on how the IT services company values integrity. As a debate raged over moonlighting in the tech sector, Premji in September described it as a “complete violation of integrity in its deepest form”.

    On October 19, Premji went on to cite the instance of a top 20 person in the organisation who was fired almost immediately after being found to have committed a “huge integrity violation”.

    He, however, did not mention the nature of the violation or when the incident took place.

    “We made that decision in 10 minutes. It was an important role that this person ran for the organisation but when the times are tough, and you have to make those tough calls,” he said.

    The policy is black and white for any kind of integrity violation or harassment. "There is a zero-one policy for any form of integrity violation, any form of harassment. You can be me in the company, and I won't have a job if I violate one of those two," Premji said.

    He also talked about another senior person the Bengaluru-based company had let go of six-seven years ago, who was getting someone else to tag in and out for them.

    “We found that out and that person got fired effective immediately. This person was well connected, and reached out through every form of medium to put a lot of pressure on the organisation to give him a clean, relieving certificate. We said we are black and white about this,” he said, asking startups to make tough calls.

    In his advice to startups, he said they must focus on building valuable businesses instead of valuation.

    “This is an obsession today on the unicorn status and how much you're valued at… the journey to build sustainable businesses is long, it's complex, it's slow at times. If your journey is to make money quickly, the kind of organisation you will build is very different than an organisation that you want to last,” he said.

    He added that founders must choose the right people for the companies. "The most dangerous people in organisations are people who are incredibly successful, but leave 1,000 dead bodies on the way while they succeed. But that's not sustainable. I think, in large organisations, it doesn't take you very far. It only takes you to a certain point," he added.

    Talking about hybrid work, Premji said all of Wipro’s employees should come back some of the time. “We don't want all of our people to come back all the time.”

    “We can't be dogmatic and fixated about that. You have to be quite adaptive in terms of how this evolves,” he added.
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 03:35 pm
