Lucknow and Ahmedabad, the two new franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL), got a big welcome from other teams on Monday. Soon after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the two new frachises and their owners, other teams took to social media to show their excitement and roll out a grand welcome to the “IPL family”.

While the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned the now-defunct Pune franchise for two IPL seasons, bid Rs 7,090 crore for the Lucknow team, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pte Ltd) bid Rs. 5,625 crore to set up a team in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera. It is the world’s biggest cricket stadium.

Rajasthan Royals welcomed Lucknow and Ahmedabad with a video of the opening track of cult Hindi serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. The edited clip shows Smriti Irani’s character, labelled RR (Rajasthan Royals), opening the doors of the family home and welcoming the new teams, as she introduces them to the other family members (in this case, other IPL teams). The clip has over 2 lakh views and post has received over 2,000 retweets.

“And then there were 10. Welcome to the show, #Lucknow and #Ahmedabad. Looking forward to 10x action and thrill next #IPL,” Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted, along with photos of Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium in Motera and Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore too posted a similar collage photo of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad cricket stadiums to welcome the new franchises to the “IPL family”. Mumbai Indians’ tweet had the hashtag #OneFamily.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, give their signature ‘whistle welcome’. “Whistles and vanakkam to Ahmedabad and Lucknow,” the team tweeted.

Welcoming Lucknow and Ahmedabad, Delhi Capitals told them, “See you on the pitch in 2022.”

Like Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a simple, one-line message for Lucknow and Ahmedabad, with an orange heart emoji.

Both Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams will compete in the IPL from the 2022 edition, which will have 10 teams and 74 matches, where each side will play seven home and seven away matches.