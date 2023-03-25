IndiGo passenger caught smuggling gold worth Rs 69 lakh in slippers. Watch

A video shows gold being smuggled in slippers (Image credit: CBIC/Instagram)

Customs officials in Bengaluru last week intercepted a traveller who was trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 69.4 lakh into the country. The IndiGo passenger had hidden four pieces of gold in the slippers he wore during his journey from Bangkok to Bengaluru.

A video shared on Instagram by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) shows customs officials cutting open the bottom of the slippers to reveal gold pieces hidden in specially-made compartments. The video dates back to March 12, when the passenger arrived in Bengaluru by Indigo flight 6E 76.

He was intercepted at Bengaluru airport by customs officials who asked him about the purpose of his visit. The man said he was travelling for medical reasons but could not furnish proper documents to support his claim, which raised suspicions. He was then put through a thorough body check and his luggage and slippers were scanned, which revealed the presence of hidden gold.



According to CBIC, gold weighing 1.2 kg with 24 kt purity was seized from the IndiGo passenger. Footage of the seizure has been viewed 1.8 million times on Instagram.

"The passengers reached Bengaluru from Bangkok on an IndiGo Airways flight were stopped for checking. A total of four pieces embedded in the false cavity of slippers were seized from them," said a customs official on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, an Air India crew member was arrested in Kerala for trying to smuggle gold under his uniform. The cabin crew member had wrapped 1.4 kg gold around his forearms.