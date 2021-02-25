English
Indian Twitter says will boycott Spiderman after 'author' Tom Holland makes sarcastic tweet on PM Modi

After author and historian Tom Holland shared a sarcastic tweet on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat, Indian Twitter users trended #BoycottSpiderMan on the microblogging site.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST

After the world’s largest cricket stadium known as the Sardar Patel Stadium or the Motera Stadium was renamed as ‘Narendra Modi Stadium,’ cricketer and author Tom Holland took to Twitter to express his views.

Tom Holland tweeted, "I'm a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world's largest cricket stadium after himself."

He then added, "Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick...(sic)."

Close

But his sarcastic tweet didn't sit right with Indian Twitter users that mistook Tom Holland for the Hollywood Spider-Man actor. Holland is a cricketer and an English author who has published best-selling books on classical and medieval history. Due to this misunderstanding, the upcoming Spider-Man movie by Tom Holland, the actor got massive hate for spreading ‘international propaganda' as Indians on the micro-blogging site accused his tweet for being a part of "conspiracy."

Soon #BoycottSpiderman started to trend with many users accusing Holland 'anti-national' and being associated with the ‘toolkit’ controversy.



However, a section of Twitter that knew the difference between Holland the actor and Holland the author was in splits.



Ultimately, author Tom Holland decided to take matters into his own hands and set the record straight before things could blow up.


Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #PM Modi #Spider-Man movie #Tom Holland #Twitter
first published: Feb 25, 2021 07:30 pm

