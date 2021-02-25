Indian Twitter says will boycott Spiderman after 'author' Tom Holland makes sarcastic tweet on PM Modi

After the world’s largest cricket stadium known as the Sardar Patel Stadium or the Motera Stadium was renamed as ‘Narendra Modi Stadium,’ cricketer and author Tom Holland took to Twitter to express his views.



I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.

— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland tweeted, "I'm a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world's largest cricket stadium after himself."

He then added, "Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick...(sic)."



Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick... — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021



But his sarcastic tweet didn't sit right with Indian Twitter users that mistook Tom Holland for the Hollywood Spider-Man actor. Holland is a cricketer and an English author who has published best-selling books on classical and medieval history. Due to this misunderstanding, the upcoming Spider-Man movie by Tom Holland, the actor got massive hate for spreading ‘international propaganda' as Indians on the micro-blogging site accused his tweet for being a part of "conspiracy."



That's it - I'm never going to watch a Spiderman film again! Some sacrifices have to be made... Country 1st... Movie later https://t.co/05m6Qebzvs

— Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) February 24, 2021

Soon #BoycottSpiderman started to trend with many users accusing Holland 'anti-national' and being associated with the ‘toolkit’ controversy.



Okay spiderman — Adithya Nair (@Adithya_murali) February 25, 2021



This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime.#boycottspiderman— Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) February 24, 2021



what is this sedition https://t.co/udXZbC6O1z — plak (@abIuepen) February 25, 2021





I am convinced that this is a conspiracy by DC, trying hurt Marvel's revenue from India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India

— V (@GeneralGaddafi_) February 25, 2021

However, a section of Twitter that knew the difference between Holland the actor and Holland the author was in splits.



Firstly, this isn't the Holland that you think it is-

Secondly, can't wait to see the hate Spidey's gonna get smh https://t.co/xS7bBeHr5P — Bhoomika (@creatibeeti) February 24, 2021





2 minutes of silence for people who are going to boycott spiderman's upcoming movie without knowing who he is

— Sameer Saxena (@Author_Sameer) February 24, 2021



People are gonna boycott spiderman and say support Desi spiderman pic.twitter.com/8HJlVdtd7N — Kat (@katto_rants) February 24, 2021





Oh dear - I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO

— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

Ultimately, author Tom Holland decided to take matters into his own hands and set the record straight before things could blow up.



My apologies to @SpiderManMovie. I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

