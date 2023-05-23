India surges as second-largest steel producer; Anand Mahindra celebrates in emotional tweet

Anand Mahindra

Renowned business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently took to Twitter to express his deep-rooted emotions regarding the success of the Indian steel industry.

This was in response to a striking statistic that highlighted India's remarkable progress in the global steel industry.

In the heartfelt tweet, Mahindra reflected on his early career in the '80s, specifically in the alloy steel sector of Mahindra Ugine Steel.

According to the statistic, China retains its dominant position as the largest steel producer, accounting for a substantial 53.9 percent of global production. However, India's rise to prominence as the second-largest producer, with a notable 6.6 percent share, has captured the attention and admiration of industry observers and insiders alike.



Mahindra's tweet, prompted by this data, resonated with the memories of his early career in the steel industry during the '80s, where he witnessed the unparalleled supremacy of Japanese steel manufacturers. At that time, they were considered untouchable in terms of scale and quality.

Mahindra's sense of awe and gratification stems from witnessing the transformative journey of the Indian steel sector.