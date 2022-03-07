English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    On AR Rahman's request, Ilaiyaraaja agrees to compose 'something amazing' for him

    Though the AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja have appeared on the stage together, this could possibly be their first collaboration.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
    AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja at Firdaus Studio in Dubai. (Image credit: @arrahman/Twitter)

    AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja at Firdaus Studio in Dubai. (Image credit: @arrahman/Twitter)


    Music maestros Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman are likely to work together soon on composing numbers for an orchestra. The details emerged out of a Twitter conversation between the two musicians on Monday.

    Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja met at Firdaus Studio in Dubai and Rahman put out a tweet thanking Ilaiyaraaja and hoping he composes "something amazing" for Firdaus Orchestra, of which Rahman is a mentor.

    To this, Ilaiyaraaja responded with: "Request accepted... will start composing soon."

    In response to Ilaiyaraaja’s announcement, Firdaus Studios tweeted: “We can't wait! Anything is possible.”

    Firdaus Studio belongs to Rahman and was opened as part of Expo 2020 Dubai. Along with the studio, the renowned composer also put together an all-women orchestra called Firdaus.

    Meanwhile, fans could not keep calm at the announcement. Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter:


    Rahman was part of Ilaiyaraaja’s team before he began composing music on his own with Roja in 1992. Though the two legends have appeared on the stage together, this could possibly be their first collaboration.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AR Rahman #Ilaiyaraaja
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 05:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.