On AR Rahman's request, Ilaiyaraaja agrees to compose 'something amazing' for him

AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja at Firdaus Studio in Dubai. (Image credit: @arrahman/Twitter)

Music maestros Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman are likely to work together soon on composing numbers for an orchestra. The details emerged out of a Twitter conversation between the two musicians on Monday.



Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro @ilaiyaraaja to our Firdaus Studio... Hope he composes something amazing for our @FirdausOrch to play in the future! pic.twitter.com/oam4TJPL63

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 6, 2022

Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja met at Firdaus Studio in Dubai and Rahman put out a tweet thanking Ilaiyaraaja and hoping he composes "something amazing" for Firdaus Orchestra, of which Rahman is a mentor.

To this, Ilaiyaraaja responded with: "Request accepted... will start composing soon."

In response to Ilaiyaraaja’s announcement, Firdaus Studios tweeted: “We can't wait! Anything is possible.”

Firdaus Studio belongs to Rahman and was opened as part of Expo 2020 Dubai. Along with the studio, the renowned composer also put together an all-women orchestra called Firdaus.



Is this real or a dream? This are seeds of World Peace! That which the universe needs the most! Thank you Maestro Raaja sir and ARR sir! May the Almighty set His(Her) tunes through You!

— Abhinayaraj Raju (@AbhinayarajR) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, fans could not keep calm at the announcement. Here are a few of the reactions on Twitter:

Rahman was part of Ilaiyaraaja’s team before he began composing music on his own with Roja in 1992. Though the two legends have appeared on the stage together, this could possibly be their first collaboration.