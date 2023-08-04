IIM graduate quits high-paying US job to pursue his dream of becoming an actor

Vikas Yadav, who studied at IIM Lucknow and then relocated to the United States to work, quit his job and returned to India to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. (Image credit: Vikas Yadav/Instagram).

As one gets older, one of the few things anyone desires is security. However, there are some who wish to pursue their dreams despite feeling secure.

In a recent example of someone belonging to that list, a man named Vikas Yadav from Delhi who studied at IIM Lucknow and then relocated to the United States to work, quit his job and returned to India to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor.

However, before making his foray into Bollywood, the 30-year-old Yadav became a well-known name in the content creation world and attracted fans with his funny videos on Instagram. He has 2.5 lakh followers on the platform thanks to his posts.

"I was always inclined towards acting and even attended a four-month theatre workshop at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in 2015. I also acted in a play based on Vijay Tendulkar’s Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai," Yadav told Indian Express in an interview.

Yadav said that his parents had expressed reluctance about his decision to leave a stable job to become an actor. But he opted to follow his dreams and received support from his wife.

"I come from a middle-class family. My father was in the government sector and retired recently. So they know the importance of a stable job. However, they have resigned to the fact of letting me do what I want," he said.

Yadav also revealed his earnings from social media posts were around Rs 1 lakh per month, which is less than what he was getting from his job in the United States. He further added the company was willing to give his job back and had currently put him on a six-month sabbatical.

"My company has given me the option of joining back in India as they have currently placed me on a six-month sabbatical. However, I don’t plan on doing a 9-5 job anymore," Yadav said.

Prior to graduating out of IIM Lucknow, Yadav completed his bachelors in engineering from a Delhi college.

