How a student battled paralysis and secured a seat at IIM Ahmedabad

A student in Andhra Pradesh, who was left paralysed after an accident confirmed a seat for himself at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Chandramouli, who hails from Kothakota village in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh, completed in engineering with support from his parents.

But fate dealt him a blow when he accidentally touched a live electric wire while trying to retrieve a fallen rung from a shed that was made from iron sheets. The incident left Chandramouli paralysed in both hands and legs and he needed to undergo a surgery to have them removed.

“When I met with the accident, I was unable to do anything for two months. I had to let go of my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer, and instead, I pursued LLB to become a magistrate. However, I soon realized that one hand is necessary to become a magistrate, which meant that I had to let go of that ambition as well," he told News18.

Chandramouli will be joining IIM Ahmedabad in June and in hoping to fulfill his dream of becoming a manager, after graduating from the institute.

“I am excited to join IIM-Ahmedabad in June and become a manager," he said.

