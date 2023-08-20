'If you run out of sugar, just use Tang': Food Pharmer blasts drink mix for containing 93% sugar

Apart from the alarming sugar content, Tang also contains sucralose and titanium dioxide.

Revant Himatsingka, an influencer breaking down and talking about the ingredients in several popular food items, has created a flutter on social media with his videos. According to Himatsingka, he just wants to let the masses know what they are putting in their bodies. He also calls out major companies for deceitful packaging and lying to their customers.

He created waves on the internet earlier this year after criticising Bournvita for its high sugar content and absolutely no vitamins and minerals. A huge controversy ensued and the influencer ultimately had to take down the video. But, it didn’t stop him from helping people pick up healthy food items.

On Saturday, Himatsingka blasted popular drink mix “Tang” for having exorbitant amounts of sugar and absence of “vitamin C” as advertised.

He shared a video of the same on Instagram and stated that Tang has a whopping 93% sugar content. And the vitamin C being advertised because of the presence of fruits like orange or mango in it, was in fact just powder. Apart from the alarming sugar content, the drink also contains sucralose and titanium dioxide that has been banned in Europe and the Middle East.

“The problem is they advertise their product as a drink with various vitamins. They also market the drink with a campaign ‘Tang Milao, Pani pilao’ to get children to drink more water using Tang,” Himatsingka said in the clip.



Since being shared online, the video has amassed close to 6 lakh views. Social media users obviously had a lot to say and were shocked after watching the clip.

“Unfortunately we weren’t taught to read labels…or never took interest, until very recently. You are doing a fab job of educating everyone. Keep going,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “This is an eye opener for everyone. Please expose more such brands.”

A third user remarked, “Oh my god!! The sugar content is crazy! Just threw out the packet of Tang in my house.”

“Feedback: You should come with a healthy alternative because just pointing out the problem doesn’t give the solution. BTW kudos to your work,” a fourth user wrote.