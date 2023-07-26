Hyderabad woman went to US for masters, found starving, depressed on Chicago streets. Video

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi had difficulty remembering her name in the video. (Image: screengrab from video @amjedmbt/Twitter)

A distressing video of a young woman from Hyderabad found in a desolate condition on the streets of Chicago, has sparked an urgent call for assistance from Indian authorities.

The woman, identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, had traveled to the United States to pursue a master's degree in Information Science at TRINE University, Detroit. However, she ended up battling depression and starvation after her belongings were reportedly stolen.

The plight of Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi came to light when a concerned citizen shared her video on Twitter, appealing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for immediate help.

Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek, took to Twitter to raise awareness about Zaidi's situation.

He wrote, "Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed Dr S Jaishankar to bring back her daughter."

In the video, Zaidi appears visibly weak and malnourished. She introduces herself and reveals her identity, stating that she is from Hyderabad. She has difficulty in remembering her name in the beginning and later she recounts her deteriorating condition and mentions being taken to a hospital for treatment, which left her weaker after blood samples were extracted for testing.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago responded to the distressing video on Twitter. The tweet read, "We have just come to know about the case of Ms. Syed Lulu Minhaj from. Please DM to keep in touch."

Zaidi's plight left many people stunned and calling for immediate action to bring her back to Hyderabad safely. Expressing shock at her condition, one Twitter user mentioned, "I am shocked to see her condition. I know her since my childhood, she was an incredible studious child."

Zaidi's mother, Sayeda Wahaj Fatima, wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in rescuing her daughter and bringing her back to India.

The letter reads, "My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. Since the past two months, she has not been in touch with me, and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression, and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA."

The mother's letter further pleaded, "It is requested to kindly ask the embassy of India, Washington DC, USA, and Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA, to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed."

Details of her passport and visa were also uploaded by the leader in the same post as he urged authorities to assist her.