Husband smashes gay beauty queen's tiara on stage after his partner loses. Watch

In a shocking display of violence caught on camera, a husband disrupted an LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant in Brazil after his wife was awarded second place. The incident occurred during the crowning ceremony of the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant, leaving the audience stunned. Video footage of the event has since gone viral showing the enraged husband storm the stage, snatching the winner's crown, and smashing it to the ground.

Contestants from various cities participated in the pageant where they showcased their talent, charisma, and grace in a bid to be crowned the winner. However, the announcement of the results did not sit well with the husband of Nathally Becker, the first runner-up representing Cuiabá.

As the tiara was about to be placed on the head of the newly crowned winner, Emannuelly Belini from Várzea Grande, Becker's husband forcefully intervened on stage. He grabbed the crown and hurled it to the stage floor, shattering it into pieces. Chaos ensued as security rushed to intervene and prevent further escalation.

Malone Haenisch, the coordinator of the Miss Gay Mato Grosso pageant, issued a statement in which he emphasised the fairness of the judges' decision and condemned the husband's violent behaviour. "He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage," Haenisch said.

The statement further denounced the husband's actions, stating, "We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss when the partner of Miss Cuiabá invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown." Haenisch also extended sympathy to Emannuelly Belini and Nathally Becker, making it clear that they were not responsible for the husband's erratic conduct.

The pageant’s legal team will be taking action against the disruptor husband.