Huawei Nova 6 listing confirms several details about the smartphone's design

Despite Huawei’s Google woes, it hasn’t slowed down in introducing new smartphones. The Huawei Nova 6 is gearing up to be the company’s latest addition to its 5G smartphone portfolio. The Nova 6 is arriving on December 6 in both 4G and 5G variants.

After previous reports and teaser have already disclosed details about the Nova 6, the device was recently spotted on VMall.com – the Huawei-run e-commerce platform. According to the listing, the Nova 6 will arrive in four different colours and two RAM and memory options.

The Huawei Nova 6 models will be available in Red, Black, Blue, and Blue-Purple. The Nova 6 series will be available in only one 8GB RAM variant with 128GB or 256GB storage options. GSMArena suggests that the 5G variant will only be available in Red, while the 4G version won’t offer a 256GB storage option.

The listing doesn’t reveal the price or specifications of the Huawei Nova 6 series but gives us a closer look at the device’s design. The Nova 6 gets a dual punch-hole notch on the front, which houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 105-degree FOV.

The VMall listing confirms a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top and power and volume buttons on the right. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint reader. The back of the phone reveals a vertically aligned triple camera setup with a possible depth sensor on the side. The images on VMall confirm a primary AI camera and an OIS Telephoto lens, which means the last sensor is likely to be an ultrawide lens.