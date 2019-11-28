Huawei Nova 6 5G with Kirin 990 SoC, Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of the Nova 6 5G in China on December 5. Huawei has already teased the design and some features of the Nova 6 before its official launch. The smartphone has now been spotted on Geekbench, which has revealed many key specifications.

A Huawei smartphone with the model number WLZ-AN00 is listed on Geekbench, reported Nashville Chatter. The listing reveals that Huawei Nova 6 5G will get powered by the company’s in-house 1.86GHz Kirin 990 octa-core processor and will also have 8GB RAM. The smartphone scored 3,821 and 11,963 in single-core and multi-core tests.

The listing also reveals that Nova 6 5G will ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The recent official teaser showed the Huawei Nova 6 5G sporting a vertically aligned triple-camera setup on the back. Rumours suggest that Nova 6 will feature a 60MP primary sensor found in the Honor V30 series.

Nova 6 5G will also have an oval-shaped dual punch-hole display, similar to the Honor V30 series.

The smartphone is said to house a primary sensor and a second ultra-wide lens with a 105-degree field-of-view.