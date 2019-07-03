Honor confirms the launch of Honor 9X on July 23

Honor has confirmed the launch date of the Honor 9X series on July 23. The Huawei sub-brand took to Weibo to announce the launch date with an image that does not hint anything about the device’s specifications. Alongside the Honor 9X, Honor is also expected to launch the Honor 9X Pro as well.

Honor has only announced the launch date of Honor 9X on Weibo. The features, pricing, and availability would be announced in an event to be hosted in China. However, based on the past record, it can be expected that Honor would drop a few teasers of the Honor 9X on its social media accounts before the official launch.

Specifications of the Honor 9X have leaked in the past. A tipster who identifies himself as Teme on Twitter uploaded the specifications of Honor 9X.

According to the tipster, Honor 9X would have a 6.5- 6.7-inch LCD screen. Under the hood, it could get a Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC. The new processor has been crushing the Snapdragon 710 and 730 SoC in benchmarks tests. The tipster has not revealed the RAM and ROM details paired with the SoC. In terms of battery, the Honor 9X could come packed with a 3,750 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

For optics, the Honor 9X could get a triple rear-camera setup with a 24MP primary camera. The other two cameras include an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor 9X would house a 20MP front camera. Teme has not mentioned the presence of a punch-hole or a notch for the front camera.

The same tipster also leaked the specs of Honor 9X Pro. It would share the same screen size as the Honor 9X. As for the internals, it could get a Kirin Silicon 980 SoC. There is no information on the RAM and ROM options as yet.

On the glass back, the tipster claims that Honor 9X Pro would have a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX 582 sensor. The primary shooter would come accompanied with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. It would come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and have 20W fast charging support.

Honor has not confirmed any of the specs mentioned above, so we suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.