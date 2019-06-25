Huawei's 7nm Kirin 810 crushes Snapdragon 730 and 710 in benchmark tests

Huawei recently launched the HiSilicon Kirin 810 chip as the company’s second processor built using the 7nm node. The Kirin 810 made Huawei the first company to have two 7nm chipsets in its arsenal.

The Kirin 810 chip debuted with the recently launched Nova 5 handset. Huawei’s Nova series is regarded as the budget alternative to the flagship P and Mate handset. This time out, Huawei launched three versions of the Nova 5 handset – The Nova 5i, Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro.

Of the three Nova handsets, only the Nova 5 got the new HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC. The 5i featured the budget Kirin 710 chip, while the Nova 5 Pro packed a flagship 980 SoC. Huawei claims its new Kirin 810 will compete with mid-range smartphones packing Snapdragon 700 series SoCs.

The Kirin 810 is based on the same 7nm design as the flagship Kirin 980, which means it’s already going to deliver better power-efficiency than the 8nm Snapdragon 730 SoC. Huawei’s latest octa-core processor features two ARM Cortex A-76 chips accompanied by six Cortex A-55 chips. The Kirin 810 uses a Mali-G52 MP6 GPU, which, according to the company, offers a graphical performance bump of 162-per cent as compared to the Kirin 710.

According to Huawei, the new Kirin 810 chip is 11-percent faster in single-core performance and 13-percent in multi-core performance than the Snapdragon 710. Huawei’s chip also made an appearance on AnTuTu where it outperformed the Kirin 970 as well as the Snapdragon 710 and 730.