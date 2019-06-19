Honor 9X Pro alleged spec sheet reveals quad camera setup at the back

Honor 9X could come with Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC that is said to debut with the Nova 5 series.
After launching the 20 series in India, Honor is working on a new smartphone called Honor 9X Pro. The smartphone would succeed the currently available Honor 8X Pro in India upon its launch. A new report has revealed the key specifications of Honor 9X Pro sporting a punch-hole display, a quad-camera setup among other things.According to a Chinese tipster Teme, Honor 9X Pro could sport a 6.5- or a 6.7-inch LCD screen. The display is said to have a punch-hole for the 25MP front camera.
On the glass back, the tipster claims that Honor 9X Pro would have a quad camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX 582 sensor. The main shooter would come accompanied with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. It would come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and have 20W fast charging support.While the tipster has not mentioned the SoC powering Honor 9X, another Twitter account called Huawei Club has revealed that the Honor 9X could come with Kirin HiSilicon 980 SoC. The new chipset is also said to debut with the Nova 5 series launching on June 21 in China.
Kirin 810 is Huawei's upcoming mid range 7nm SOC with its self developed integrated NPU &Honor has not confirmed the launch of Honor 9X series as yet. The company's latest Honor 20-series smartphone is currently available and on sale in India. The Honor 20 series comprises three smartphones, namely Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i.
will be used in Nova 5(standard version) & Honor9XPro.
