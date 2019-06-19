Honor 9X Pro alleged spec sheet reveals quad camera setup at the back

After launching the 20 series in India, Honor is working on a new smartphone called Honor 9X Pro. The smartphone would succeed the currently available Honor 8X Pro in India upon its launch. A new report has revealed the key specifications of Honor 9X Pro sporting a punch-hole display, a quad-camera setup among other things.



Rumored Honor 9X (pro) specs

6.5"-6.7" lcd screen ( guess)

48 mp imx582 primary camera with 8 mp swa

2mp macro and 2 mp depth

20w fast charge

4000mAh battery

25mp front cam (punch hole possible)

3d glass design#Honor9XPro

— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 17, 2019

According to a Chinese tipster Teme, Honor 9X Pro could sport a 6.5- or a 6.7-inch LCD screen. The display is said to have a punch-hole for the 25MP front camera.

On the glass back, the tipster claims that Honor 9X Pro would have a quad camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX 582 sensor. The main shooter would come accompanied with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. It would come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery and have 20W fast charging support.