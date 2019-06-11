Honor launches Honor 20 Series with 32MP front cameras in India, starts at Rs 14,999

Honor has launched three new smartphones in India under the Honor 20 series. The lineup includes Honor 20, Honor 20i, and Honor 20 Pro. The launch comes at a time when its parent company, Huawei is facing a threat of not receiving future Android updates, courtesy of the US ban.

Here is what you can expect from the smartphones-

Honor 20

The standard Honor 20 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Like the Honor View 20, this one too gets a hole-punch display on the top-left of the screen for the front camera.

Under the hood, Honor 20 gets a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC paired with a single 6GB RAM option and non-expandable 128GB internal storage. In terms of battery, Honor 20 gets a 3,750 mAh cell with support for 22.5W fast charging.

At the rear, there are four cameras with a primary 48MP f/1.8 shooter. The other three sensors include a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Honor 20 gets a 32MP f/2.0 sensor inside the punch-hole display.

For biometrics, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that can also be used to activate Google Assistant and lock/unlock the device. It boots on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a headphone jack and USB Type-C port. It has been priced at Rs 32,999 and is available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro has the same 6.26-inch Full HD+ All-View display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 1080 * 2340 resolution with the punch-hole on top-left. Powering the Pro variant is a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB non-expandable storage. It has a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W Honor Super Charge.

For optics, Honor 20 Pro gets a quad-camera setup. It comprises a 48MP f/1.4 primary sensor and a 16MP f/2.2, 117-degrees super-wide angle lens. The third sensor includes an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. There is also a 2MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4.

Like the Honor 20, the Pro variant also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It boots on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 out of the box. Honor 20 Pro has been launched in India at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant in Phantom Blue and goes on sale ‘soon’, as per Honor India’s website.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i sports a marginally smaller 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It gets a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera.

For optics, there are three cameras at the back with a primary 24MP f/1.78 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Under the hood, the lite variant gets an Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with Mali G51MP4 GPU. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB. It gets a 3,400 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It boots on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 out of the box.

Honor 20i is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available in Midnight Black, Phantom Red and Phantom Blue colour options.