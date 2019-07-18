Honor 9X listing on VMall confirms notch-less screen, pop-up camera

The Honor 9X series is launching next week in China. Before its official launch, the smartphone has been listed on VMall, confirming a notch-less design and a pop-up camera. The website has also confirmed that the Honor 9X Pro would run on Kirin 810.

Huawei sub-brand Honor would launch the Honor 9X on July 23. Earlier this week, the company teased the Honor 9X with triple camera setup and a dual gradient rear design. Now, Huawei’s e-commerce website VMall has listed the Honor 9X which confirms that the smartphone would sport an all-screen design. The website currently allows interested users to reserve the Honor 9X for purchase on the first sale day.

Currently, the website does not reveal any specifications of the Honor 9X. However, it has confirmed that the Honor 9X Pro would feature a Kirin 810 SoC. The Honor 9X Pro would share the same notch-less design from the standard variant.

The company has not revealed any detailed specifications as yet. However, recent listings from TENAA suggest that the Honor 9X and 9X Pro would sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Both smartphones would have triple cameras at the back but with different megapixels count. The Honor 9X Pro would come with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera unit, whereas the Honor 9X would have a 24MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. Both the devices would have a 20MP front pop-up camera.

Other specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Honor 9X Pro would have 22.5W fast charging support, whereas the Honor 9X would support 10W fast charging.

Pricing and availability will be announced at the event in China on July 23.