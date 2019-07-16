App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor teases Honor 9X with triple rear camera unit before July 23 launch, other specs leaked

In terms of imaging, both the 9X-series smartphones would feature triple rear cameras, but with different megapixels count.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the new Honor 9X-series next week in China. The company has teased an image of the Honor 9X on Weibo, confirming a triple camera unit. The teaser image does not reveal any other specifications.

The upcoming Honor smartphones have been leaked several times in the past. The latest update comes from the TENAA listing, which has revealed the likely specifications of the Honor 9X and 9X Pro. According to the listings, both, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro would sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 

In terms of imaging, both the 9X-series smartphones would feature triple rear cameras, but with different megapixels count. The Honor 9X Pro would come with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera unit, whereas the Honor 9X would have a 24MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. Both the devices would have a 20MP front pop-up camera. 

Close

Other specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. These specifications are similar to another report that revealed the Honor 9X Pro would have 22.5W fast charging support, whereas the Honor 9X would support 10W fast charging.

related news

The Honor 9X and 9X Pro would be the first Honor devices to feature Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoCs. Both these smartphones would launch in China on July 23.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Honor #Huawei #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.