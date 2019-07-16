Honor teases Honor 9X with triple rear camera unit before July 23 launch, other specs leaked

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the new Honor 9X-series next week in China. The company has teased an image of the Honor 9X on Weibo, confirming a triple camera unit. The teaser image does not reveal any other specifications.

The upcoming Honor smartphones have been leaked several times in the past. The latest update comes from the TENAA listing, which has revealed the likely specifications of the Honor 9X and 9X Pro. According to the listings, both, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro would sport a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of imaging, both the 9X-series smartphones would feature triple rear cameras, but with different megapixels count. The Honor 9X Pro would come with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera unit, whereas the Honor 9X would have a 24MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. Both the devices would have a 20MP front pop-up camera.

Other specifications include a 4,000 mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. These specifications are similar to another report that revealed the Honor 9X Pro would have 22.5W fast charging support, whereas the Honor 9X would support 10W fast charging.

The Honor 9X and 9X Pro would be the first Honor devices to feature Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoCs. Both these smartphones would launch in China on July 23.