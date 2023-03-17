World Sleep Day 2023: When it started, significance and theme

The theme for 2023 World Sleep Day is sleep is essential for good health. (Representational)

World Sleep Day will be celebrated on Friday, March 17. It is an annual event that is observed on the third Friday of March before the Spring Equinox to grow awareness about the importance of getting sufficient sleep and make the world aware about the different sleep-related issues.

The World Sleep Day initiative began in 2008 by The World Sleep Day Committee, a branch of the Global Sleep Society, who started the day to spread awareness about the value of good sleep and to address various sleep-related concerns. The theme for 2023 World Sleep Day is "sleep is essential for good health".

Also Read: Sleep disturbance linked with higher dementia risk: Study

Lifestyles globally have become increasingly hectic due to factors such as long working hours and heightened commuting time. Hence, to ensure consistency in performance, the importance of having good sleep has risen, in the last few years, which has enhanced the significance of initiatives such as World Sleep Day.

“Our patients and people of all ages across the world can enhance their overall health and well-being by prioritizing sleep and embracing strategies to improve sleep and circadian health. The more our members, activity organizers and the media can share evidence-supported knowledge about sleep and circadian health, the better," Phyllis C. Zee, President of World Sleep Society told the World Sleep Day website.

“People should think about sleep like they do other important healthy behaviors such as exercise – as something to reflect upon and, when appropriate, improve so that one can feel better and remain healthier over time," Lourdes DelRosso, Co-Chair of World Sleep Day 2023, said.

The occasion of World Sleep Day helps medical professionals and experts to speak and share knowledge and encourage the global community to adopt good sleeping habits.

Poor sleeping habits can lead to disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome.