World Hypertension Day 2023: Symptoms, treatment and prevention

High stress levels can lead to hypertension since it can narrow blood vessels and cause a surge in lipid levels in the body. (Representational Photo).

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 2023 each year. Hypertension, which is characterised by a rise in blood pressure level above the normal range, is a far more lethal disease than one believes.

Here are some of the symptoms, treatment and ways to prevent hypertension:

Symptoms of Hypertension

Generally, people suffering from hypertension do not feel any symptoms. However, those suffering from hypertension also face the risk of contracting other health conditions such as stroke, heart disease and kidney disorders.

Usually, the blood pressure level in any human being is a good indication to detect the presence of hypertension. Human beings with extremely high blood pressure (180/120 or more) can have symptoms such as:





Severe headaches



Chest pain



Dizziness



Difficulty breathing



Nausea



Vomiting



Blurred vision or other vision changes



Anxiety



Confusion



Buzzing in the ears



Nosebleeds



Abnormal heart rhythm



Lowering blood pressure can be the first step towards decreasing hyper tension. Here are a few ways to reduce high blood pressure:





Eating a healthy, low-salt diet



Being physically inactive



Quitting tobacco



Losing weight



Dos





Eat more vegetables and fruits.



Sit less.



Be more physically active, which can include walking, running, swimming, dancing or activities that build strength, like lifting weights.



Get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.



Do strength building exercises 2 or more days each week.



Lose weight if you’re overweight or obese.



Take medicines as prescribed by your health care professional.



Keep appointments with your health care professional.

