International Nurses Day 2023: History, theme and significance

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year.

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12. The day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale and the International Council of Nurses (ICN) commemorates the day by manufacturing and distributing of IND resources and evidence.

History of International Nurses Day

The ICN, in 1974, declared that the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale will be observed as International Nurses Day.

Nightingale was a British nurse and social reformer who is given credit for developing the foundation of modern nursing. She is also known as the "Lady with the Lamp" worldwide. Nightingale earned the title due to her work for wounded soldiers during the Crimean War, that was fought between 1853 and 1856. She died on August 13, 1910 at the age of 90.

Theme for International Nurses Day 2023

The theme for 2023 International Nurses Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. The theme was announced on January 12 2023.

The Our Nurses. Our Future campaign will put the spotlight on nurses and on a brighter future, helping nurses progress from being invisible to being invaluable for different stakeholders such as the public, policy makers and others who decide on the delivery and financing of health care.

Significance of International Nurses Day

Nurses worldwide strive to care for their patients and have made an enormous contribution to the global healthcare system. International Nurses Day is observed in the honour of such nurses who work tirelessly and offer critical services at healthcare facilities, globally.

