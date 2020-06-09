App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Nagaland: What is allowed, what is not

Although the Centre has allowed the reopening of religious establishments in keeping with the SOPs, places of worship in the Christian-majority state will remain closed till further orders are issued. All religious congregations also remain strictly prohibited in Nagaland.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On June 1, states and union territories across India announced their “Unlock 1.0” guidelines in line with the guidelines and standard operating protocols for different establishments issued by the Centre.

Several northeastern states including Nagaland – that now has more than 100 coronavirus patients -- decided to continue operating under existing lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. This meant Nagaland will continue to be under lockdown until further notice, with very little relaxations being introduced.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said his government will now start the process of sending returnees from other states, who tested negative for COVID-19, back to their homes.

Let us take a look at what is allowed in Nagaland at present:

Shops have been allowed to reopen without any restrictions, except in the state’s commercial hub Dimapur, where guidelines have been issued to reduce shop timings by two hours.

The District Task Force has also imposed restrictions on vehicular movement after 2 pm in Dimapur district.

Hospitality services such as hotels have been allowed to operate. However, only those serving stranded persons, police personnel, government officials, and healthcare workers will be allowed to function.

What is still not allowed in Nagaland

All educational institutes including schools, colleges, and coaching classes continue to be shut in the state.

Places of worship in the Christian-majority state will remain closed till further orders are issued.

All religious congregations remain strictly prohibited.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #lockdown 5.0 #Nagaland #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

