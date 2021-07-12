MARKET NEWS

Thailand to combine Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine doses to boost protection: Minister

The move aims to increase protection against highly transmissible variants, Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Reuters
July 12, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Representative image (Image: AP)

Thailand's mass immunisation strategy against the coronavirus will now include administering a shot of AstraZeneca's viral vector vaccine after one dose of Sinovac's vaccine, its health minister said on Monday.

The move aims to increase protection against highly transmissible variants, Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

