PM Modi chairs high-level review meet to asses COVID-19, Omicron preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23 chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of healthcare systems, in view of the emergence of the fast-spreading new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of India recording 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus across 16 states and union territories (UTs), out of which 104 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry.

At the meeting attended by NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava, AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, among others, PM Modi discussed the threat posed by Omicron -- the new Variant of Concern (VOC), the state of public health response measures for containment and management of COVID19, availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders, and concentrators, ventilators, etc., availability of ICU/oxygen supported beds, the status of vaccination, etc.

The officials briefed the Prime Minister about the emerging scenario globally driven by the new variant, with an overview of the surge in cases in countries having high vaccination coverage and the presence of Omicron Variant.

He was also apprised of the technical brief and priority actions recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the context of Omicron.

The prime minister was further informed about the states that are reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, districts reporting higher positivity, and higher number of clusters, etc. The details of the Omicron cases reported in the country, including their travel history, vaccination status, and recovered status was also presented.

After the presentations were made by the concerned officials, the PM directed them to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels.

He directed the Centre to work in close coordination with the states to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach.

PM Modi told the officials: “The strategy of the Centre for proactive, focussed, collaborative and cooperative fight against the pandemic should guide all our future actions.”

He added: “In view of the new variant, we should be ‘satark’ (cautious) and ‘saavdhan’ (careful), as the fight against the pandemic is not over and there is need for continued adherence to COVID-19 safe behaviour.”

PM Modi further directed the officials to ensure that the health systems in the states, beginning from the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant. “It is important for states to ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and fully functional,” he said.

Officials were also directed to work with the states on a regular basis and review the status of preparedness of various components of health infrastructure including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, the readiness of states to operationalise COVID-19 facilities for institutional quarantining, and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation. He also directed officials to effectively use IT tools for telemedicine and teleconsultation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked government officials to ensure there is heightened and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hotspots through active, prompt, and effective surveillance.

He also stressed the need to send a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs while accelerating testing to ensure quick identification of cases for timely containment and treatment.

Meanwhile, the central government has been told to send teams to states where there is low vaccination coverage, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure, to help them improve the situation.