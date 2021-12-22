Haryana tightens curbs, makes COVID vaccine second dose mandatory from January 1: Check details

The Haryana government on December 22 made the second dose of COVID-19 mandatory from January 1. The state government also decided to allow only fully vaccinated people at public places from January 1.



Govt of Haryana makes the second dose of #COVID19 vaccination mandatory from 1st January 2022. The State Govt decides to allow only fully vaccinated people at public places since that day. Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stands & railway stations. pic.twitter.com/rJy3Ltt7Hg

As per the new guidelines, entry at places like sabzi mandi, bar, restaurants, hotels, grain markets, departmental stores, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, cinema hall, haats, local market and other places of public gathering should be allowed only to fully vaccinated people.

"Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stand and railway stations," a government order stated.

It also said that other places of gathering like religious places, petrol and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, and ration shops also should allow only fully vaccinated persons.

Parks, yogshalas, gyms, and fitness centres also should allow only those who have received the second dose of vaccine.

"No individuals including government servants to be allowed to visit govt offices without being fully vaccinated," the government order further said.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said that this is to protect ourselves from Omicron and the third wave of Covid.

He further said that a person who came from Canada was reported Omicron positive in Faridabad.

"We will give Rs 5000 to (the families) of those who have died due to Covid, Rs 2 lakh to BPL holders, Rs 20 lakh to Covid warriors, and Rs 50 lakh to health worker," he said.

This comes after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan's letter to the state governments and union territories that the Omicron variant is "at least three times more transmissible than the Delta", which triggered a devastating second wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

"The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focused and take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached," the letter underlined.

Earlier in the day, Anil Vij had informed that no Omicron case have been detected in the state.

He further added that the state govt has geared up to combat the spread of Omicron variant and also to deal with any surge in the number of COVID cases.

He also informed that till December 19, as many as 3,11,86,292 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As per an Indian Express report, Vij on December 21 had apprised the Vidhan Sabha that the over 92 percent of the state’s eligible population received at least one dose of vaccine while 57 percent received both the doses.

In a major achievement, Deputy Commissioner today announced that Gurugram has vaccinated both doses to 100 percent of its citizens.

"Gurugram vaccinated both doses to it’s 100% citizens against coronavirus, Gurugram is first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement. 128% citizens got first jab while 100% got second dose as well. Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support," DC Gurugram wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the state reported 43 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 7,72,271. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality.