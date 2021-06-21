Govt hopes to receive Pfizer, Moderna vaccines this year ; COVAXIN Phase 3 data submitted to DGCI, says Dr VK Paul

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul (File image)

The government hopes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by global pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna this year, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Centre's topmost think tank NITI Aayog.

The conditions put forth by Pfizer and Moderna are "alien to us", Dr VK Paul who is also Chairman, National Task Force, COVID-19, said, adding that the government is working towards finding a middle ground. Dr Paul was said this during an interview to CNBC TV18 on June 21.

Dr Paul said that India has made huge progress in procuring the two vaccines in terms of working together with the companies to reach a common ground vis-à-vis viability and contract-related commitment.

"We hope to find a positive way forward. The final decision has to be compatible with Indian and with the protection that the constitution of India provides... therefore I would like to leave the point here that please trust the government of India. We have been indulged in talks with the companies to make it possible for these vaccines to come to India. Otherwise, why would go out of the way to dilute the condition of trials," he said.

Reports have claimed that both Pfizer and Moderna have sought indemnity from the Indian government. Such an indemnity has not been offered the three vaccine manufacturers whose jabs have been cleared in India so far.

"And, yes your question whether it will be this year, for these vaccines it will be this year, yes our hope is that it should be possible to have vaccines doses from these vaccine manufacturers (Pfizer and Moderna) this year," Dr Paul said.

Dr Paul also announced that Bharat Biotech has submitted its phase 3 trial efficacy data results of COVAXIN vaccine to Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) over the weekend.

"We are in touch with the key manufacturers on a very continuous basis. It is my understanding that Phase 3 data has already been submitted DGCI over the weekend. So my information is that they have made progress," he said.