Five more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala; total reported cases 56: State Health Minister

The five who tested positive were aged 38, 17, 26, 12 and 37 and were residents of Anayara, Pettah, Karamana, Poojappura and Killipalam, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram, a state government release said.

PTI
July 27, 2021 / 07:42 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Five more persons, including two minors, tested positive for Zika virus taking the caseload to 56, of which 8 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted to hospital and all are stable, the release said.
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:41 pm

