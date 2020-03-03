Explained | Things you need to know about coronavirus and how to avoid infection

With coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading thick and fast beyond China, people in India are anxious to know about the possible risks of getting infected by the virus and how to avoid it. India reported three more cases, taking its tally of confirmed cases to six.

What is the risk of getting infected?

First the good news; according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), if you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not travelled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. Children are at much lower risk of contracting COVID-19.

However, the risk assessment may change quickly, sometimes within a matter of days, as more people who had travelled recently to countries (level-3 travel warning) where the disease has spread, come in close contact with communities.

While we are still learning about how COVID-19 affects people, WHO says older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or diabetes appear to develop serious illness more often than others.

The other people who are at high risk of contracting the disease are healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, and paramedic and emergency workers.

Also, if you have had close contact with someone who is confirmed to have the novel coronavirus infection and develop symptoms of COVID-19, you are at risk and should immediately call the helpline number and tell them about your symptoms and exposure.

What might possibly happen if new clusters emerge?

The best possible chance of containing the disease is at the port of entry like airports, ports and land borders. But it’s easier said than done, because thermal scanners that are installed to detect people who have higher than normal body temperature cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever.

According to WHO estimates, the incubation period for COVID-19 ranges from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days.

It was found that a person during the incubation period may not show any symptoms like cough, high temperature, and shortness of breath; and can still spread the disease.

So it’s likely that more cases of COVID-19 likely to be identified in the coming days and widespread transmission is expected, as new clusters emerge. This would put an enormous burden on medical resources and disrupt normal life.

People coming from high-risk countries should isolate themselves for the incubation period as advised by the government rather than mingling with others.

India is advising isolation and observation for 28 days for people who have travelled to China recently.

The government should make sure the travel histories of people are documented for at least three months. Taiwan had imposed a hefty penalty on its citizens for failing to disclose travel history to Wuhan - the epicentre of the disease outbreak. China had used force sometimes to implement quarantine measures. These actions may not be possible in India, but for the greater good, may be necessary.

For most people including children, good old hygienic practices like washing hands, sneezing or coughing into a bent elbow or tissue paper, and maintaining a distance of at least one metre from those with cough and sneeze would help prevent infections. If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others. Stay home if you feel unwell, be informed on COVID-19 situation in your area, and be sceptical of social media forwards without reliable sources that claim cures.

Use of masks

The discussions about whether to use N95 mask or surgical mask have become a bone of contention in many social media groups.

The WHO and US CDC don't recommend that people who are well wearing a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings.

(Inputs from WHO and CDC were used in the story)