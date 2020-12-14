Dutch set for strict curbs as coronavirus numbers rocket

The Netherlands is set to announce strict anti-coronavirus measures ahead of Christmas including possibly closing all non-essential shops, theatres, museums and amusement parks, reports said Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will speak to the nation at 7.00 pm (1800 GMT) as the number of infections continues to rocket and the death toll passed 10,000 over the weekend.

The change of venue from a usual press conference room to Rutte's office is significant as it is usually only used when the Dutch premier makes a major announcement.

Rutte also postponed a planned meeting Monday with Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo "in connection with recent developments around COVID-19".

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Parliamentary leaders of all Dutch political parties were to meet at Rutte's ministry later on Monday.

The expected tightening of measures follow a cabinet crisis meeting on Sunday to discuss rapidly-rising figures with almost 10,000 new infections reported on the same day.

"Exactly what the more stringent measures will be is not yet known, but there are many indications that non-essential stores will have to close for a while," the NOS public broadcaster said.

"This also applies to places where people gather, such as museums, theatres and amusement parks.

"Schools may also have to close for a while and cabinet is also considering advising only going out when really necessary," the NOS said.

The Dutch measures come after neighbouring German announced it would go into a partial lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential shops and schools to close as it battles an "exponential growth" in coronavirus infections.