PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 14, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 94.98% in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 98.84 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,43,355 deaths. There are 3,52,586 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 266th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 98,84,100 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,43,355 deaths. A total of 93,88,159 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,52,586 active cases in the country, which
comprise 3.57 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.98 percent. The country conducted 8.55 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.21 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.11 lakh have died so far.
  • December 14, 2020 / 11:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Daily new cases dip below 30,000 again this month

    The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 3.57 percent of the total caseload,the data updated at 8 am showed.

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US President Donald Trump suggested that senior White House officials would wait longer for COVID-19 vaccines hours after media outlets reported senior officials were to receive doses within 10 days. Last night, Trump said on Twitter he had asked for an "adjustment" to be made to the plans to vaccinate White House officials.

    Read more | Trump suggests White House staff will wait longer for COVID-19 vaccines

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 14, 2020 / 10:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates | The preparations for COVID-19 vaccination is being undertaken on a war footing in Uttarakhand. The vaccination will start as soon as vaccines are made available by the Centre: State Health Secretary Amit Negi tells news agency ANI

  • December 14, 2020 / 10:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tracker

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 411 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

    As many as 411 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Thane, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,36,209, reported news agency PTI citing an official. The district has also recorded seven more deaths due to the viral infection, raising the toll to 5,816, he said. Currently, there are 5,639 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,24,754 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.15 percent, the mortality rate is 2.46 percent, while the active cases constitute 2.39 percent of the total cases reported so far, the official said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 14, 2020 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 93,88,159 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 98,84,100, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,52,586, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,43,355, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • December 14, 2020 / 09:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Eswatini LIVE Updates | Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa, the tiny absolute monarchy’s government said late on Sunday.
    “Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa”, Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.

    Read more | Eswatini's prime minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 14, 2020 / 09:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 13 with 8,55,157 samples being tested on Sunday.

  • December 14, 2020 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

    Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the country's national health authority said today. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 14 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to nine from 14 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 86,741, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reuters)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.