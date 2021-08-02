MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 vaccine update | Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant, says ICMR study

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and its subsidiary National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Vial of Covaxin (File image)

Vial of Covaxin (File image)


COVAXIN is effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported, quoting medical body ICMR, as saying. Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)  and its subsidiary National Institute of Virology (NIV).


The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on June 22 designated the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of the novel coronavirus, as a “variant of concern”.

The Delta plus, also known as AY.1 variant is a mutated version of B.1.617.2 strain, named delta by the WHO. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease caused by the new variant, Delta Plus is said to be resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.

Currently, as many as 70 cases of Delta Plus variant, of coronavirus were found in genome sequencing, Union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said on July 30. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that 58,240 samples of Sars-CoV-2 have been sequenced in India so far, out of which 46,124 were analysed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

"A total of 70 Delta Plus strains have been found as on 23.07.2021," Singh said.

In a statement on July 19, the INSACOG said there is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Bharat Biotech on April 21 had also announced phase 3 interim analysis results of Covaxin that demonstrated that the COVID-19 vaccine has 78 percent efficacy which was slightly lower than the first interim data that indicated efficacy of 81 percent at a four-week interval between two doses.

It was also found that Covaxin is 65 percent effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the trials of Covaxin is also being conducted on children. Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has informed that the trials on children are underway and the results are expected by September.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Delta plus variant #Health #India
first published: Aug 2, 2021 03:03 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.