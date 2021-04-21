MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Bharat Biotech Covaxin demonstrates 78% efficacy in Phase-3 interim analysis

Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 percent against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease, the company said.

Viswanath Pilla
April 21, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech on April 21 announced phase 3 interim analysis results of Covaxin demonstrated that COVID-19 vaccine has 78 percent efficacy.

Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 percent against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease, the company said.

The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The efficacy was slightly lower than the first interim data that indicated efficacy of 81 percent at a four-week interval between two doses.

The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100 percent, the company said.

Close

Related stories

The efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70 percent suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients.

Safety and Efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June, and the final report will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication.

Based on the achievement of the success criteria, placebo recipients have now become eligible to receive two doses of Covaxin.

The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age, including 10% over the age of 60, with analysis conducted 14 days post 2nd dose. Covaxin was developed with seed strains received from the National Institute of Virology, and the phase 3 clinical trial was co-funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, making it a true public, private partnership towards public health.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said, “Efficacy against SARS-Cov-2 has been established. Covaxin has demonstrated an excellent safety record in human clinical trials and in usage under emergency use. The efficacy data against severe COVID-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalizations and disease transmission, respectively.``

The protocols for manufacturing, testing and release of inactivated vaccines have been tried, tested and validated across several of our vaccines; these also meet the requirements of WHO, Indian and other regulatory authorities. These protocols have delivered consistent results over a 15-year period with more than 300 million doses supplied globally, with excellent safety and performance record.

Prof. Balram Bhargava, Secretary Dept. of Health Research & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, said, “I am very pleased to state that Covaxin, the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by ICMR and BBIL, has shown the efficacy of 78 percent in the second interim analysis.”

Several million doses of Covaxin have been supplied and administered in India and several other countries.

 
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #Business #Companies #COVAXIN #ICMR
first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.