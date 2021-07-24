COVID-19 Vaccine: Results of Covaxin's trials on children expected by September, says AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (Image Source: ANI)

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has informed that the trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children are underway and the results are expected by September.

"The vaccines for children should come out now because trials in India are already there in the vaccines which are available in India, the Bharat Biotech trial is in the final phase by September we will have the data," Dr Guleria told ANI.

He further added that by September vaccines should be available for children post which schools should start reopening in a graded manner.

Covaxin's trials on children are being conducted in three phases by segregating the children into categories according to their age. The first trial was in the age group of 12-18 years and the second was 6-12 years. Trails for children in the age group of 2-6 years is currently underway.

Other than Bharath Biotech, Zydus Cadila's vaccine, ZyCov-D was also put to trials on children between the age group of 12-18. This data has been included as well, while the company sought Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), said Dr Guleria.

Zydus Cadila had on July 1 requested EUA for its vaccine- a three-dose shot which is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine. However, sources told ANI that it will take a few more days before EUA is granted.

Earlier today, Bharat Biotech said it had terminated its memorandum of understanding (MOU) dated November 24, 2020, with Brazil-based Precisa Medicamentos (Precisa) and Envixia Pharmaceuticals.

The vaccine manufacturer said it had entered into MOU with Precisa and Envixia to introduce Covaxin in Brazil.

However, Bharat Biotech said it will continue to work diligently with ANVISA, the Brazilian drug regulatory body, to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin